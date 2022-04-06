Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football shirt set to go under the hammer for £4m

Maradona’s iconic 1986 World Cup ‘Hand of God’ shirt is set to go under the hammer for the first time this month, fetching as much as £4m at auction.

The shirt made football history during the Argentina v England quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup after the footballer scored two of the most notorious goals in footie history.

The iconic ‘Hand of God’ moment occurred when Maradona scored a cunning goal with his hand, which was allowed as the referees did not have a clear view of play. The goal stood and gave his home team a 1-0 lead, with Argentina eventually winning the tournament.

The football jersey is set to be sold for the first time at Sotheby’s at the end of April, as well as feature as a public exhibit in London.

English midfielder Steve Hodge swapped shirts with Maradona and has held on to the shirt for 35 years.

He said: “It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time. It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.”

“The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England and I’m certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world’s most iconic football shirt.”

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectable, commented on the upcoming auction: “The Hand of God is truly a singular moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century. The moment resonated far beyond the world of football, coming soon after the Falklands conflict, and has in turn inspired books, films, and documentaries.”

“Maradona is now remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game of football – and this particular game is an instrumental part of his legacy. Of course, not only was “The Hand of God” goal scored in this game, but also, the “Goal of the Century” which is widely considered to be one of the greatest individual goals of all time.”