Majority of top athletes back ban on trans athletes in female categories

A majority of female athletes have backed sport categorisation based on biological sex rather than gender identity in a survey on transgender inclusion.

The survey of 175 top level athletes saw a majority support the move in contact and endurance sport.

Over 75 per cent of those who were classed as world-class athletes backed biological sex categorisation in their own sports.

Four out of five respondents did say, though, that inclusion for transgender athletes needs to be improved.

The Olympic stance sees individual federations able to choose their own transgender policies. Athletics, swimming and cycling have opted to ban trans athletes who have gone through male puberty from competing against biological men.

“The motivations for elite and world-class athletes competing in the female category are not likely grounded in negativity towards transgender people, but more likely based on seeking fair competition and capacity to win,” the study report states.

“These opinions further reflect that transgender inclusion is valued, but fairness must take priority for athletes in elite sport.

“It is crucial that governing bodies ensure policies and committee membership reflect the key stakeholders and understand that views differ amongst athlete groups and sports.

“Specific considerations are needed for the differences between those with the greatest potential for rewards such as world-class athletes and those that will not be directly affected by policy decisions such as retired athletes.

“Future research should seek to extend the current findings to different groups of athletes and seek to understand the nuances behind athletes’ opinions on such a sensitive and important topic with global reach.”

Culture, Media and Sport secretary Lucy Frazer yesterday told football and cricket chiefs to ban transgender women from women’s sport, according to Sky News.