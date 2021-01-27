Major London law firms still making use of government’s furlough scheme

Major law firms, some of which are based in the City of London, are still making use of the government’s furlough scheme.

City firms Trowers & Hamlins, BLM and and TLT were among those still making use of the coronavirus jobs retention scheme last month, according to HMRC data published by The Lawyer.

Read more: Rishi Sunak set to extend furlough scheme past April

Other major names included Ince Gordon Dadds, Michelmores and Minster Law.

According to The Lawyer, the 700,000-strong list of firms making use of the scheme excluded employers with a successful or pending application to have their details withheld, as well as those who have paid back their grants in full.

As a result, high profile law firms that furloughed staff in 2020, such as Pinsent Masons, Stephenson Harwood and DLA Piper, were not mentioned, having repaid their funds.

Read more: EU opens up to US clearing houses in blow to City of London

Use of the furlough scheme has become a contentious subject in recent months, with some major firms that initially made use of the scheme but were profitable despite the pandemic deciding to give the money back to the government.

In 2020 the furlough scheme cost the taxpayer more than £46bn, with some 1.2 million people furloughed.

The full list of law firms published by The Lawyer included:

Trowers & Hamlins

BLM

TLT

Gordon Dadds

Browne Jacobson

Plexus Legal

Ashfords

Irwin Mitchell

Michelmores

Harrison Clark Rickerbys

Devonshires

Minster Law

Fletchers Solicitors

Harper Macleod

Walker Morris

Hugh James