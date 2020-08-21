Nutrition and vitamin intake is very important for cardiovascular wellbeing and health, as your overall health can have a big impact on your heart.

Vitamin C can be found in oranges and other citrus fruits; it strengthens the immune system and can help your body fight cold-causing germs.

Vitamin D helps to keep bones and muscles healthy, and is produced by your body when exposed to sunlight, and it can be found in foods such as red meats, oily fish, and eggs. Taking supplements is a useful way of ensuring your body is getting the right variety of vitamins. Implementing a consistent vitamin intake in your diet can dramatically increase your health and wellbeing.

