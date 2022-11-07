Made.com to fall into administration as soon as Monday

Troubled online furniture retailer Made.com is reportedly set to go into administration as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

It comes after attempts to find a buyer failed earlier this month, which prompted the company “to temporarily suspend new customer orders”.

Hundreds of staff, most of them in the UK, are expected to lose their jobs, the BBC first reported.

Consumers have pulled back on spending on big ticket items such as sofas amid a cost of living crunch.

Thousands of customers with outstanding orders face uncertainty over whether they will receive a refund.

