Macron says he will ‘p*** off’ France’s unvaccinated until they get Covid jab

The French President said he would continue in his campaign to hassle people to get vaccinated, after already implementing strict vaccine passport rules in most settings.

Emanuel Macron has vowed to “p*** off” France’s unvaccinated until they get a Covid-19 jab in comments that have sparked a fierce backlash from his election rivals.

He is now looking to push through new laws that would make vaccinations compulsory for inter-city trains, cultural events and coffee shops from 15 January.

When speaking about vaccine refuseniks to Le Parisien last night, Macron said his aim was “limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life”.

“As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to p*** them off,” he said.

“And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy.

“When my freedom threatens that of others, I become an irresponsible person. An irresponsible person is not a citizen.”

He added: “I am not going to put them [the non-vaccinated] in prison, I am not going to forcibly vaccinate them.

“And so, we have to tell them – from 15 January, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema.”

Leader of National Rally Marine Le Pen said that “a President should not say that”, while fellow far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said “as president I will stop hassling the French”.

Far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said Macron’s comments were “appalling”.