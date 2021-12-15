One in three Londoners not vaccinated as Omicron sweeps capital

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

One third of Londoners are completely unvaccinated despite warnings that the Omicron Covid variant could hammer the capital particularly hard.

The proportion of the population without a single jab is three times as high in London as in the country as a whole, according to an analysis of government figures by The Times newspaper.

The 14 areas with the country’s lowest vaccination rates are all boroughs in the city.

In Tulse Hill, just 58.4 per cent of people received a first dose of a Covid vaccine, as of 13 December. A little more than half (52.4 per cent) in the south London borough had received two doses.

In South Norwood Central, it is a similiar situation. Just 58.5 per cent have received their first dose of the vaccine while 51.8 per cent had received a second.

Under half of people have had two jabs in Mile End West, with 46.1 per cent being double-vaccinated. Only 53.1 per cent have received a first dose.

It comes as government minister Alex Burghart told MPs on Wednesday afternoon that more than half of Covid cases in London are now Omicron.