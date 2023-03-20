Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Luxury Lodges: Why invest in the UK’s finest holiday homes

The City has many charms – from the camaraderie of your colleagues to the historic restaurants and architecture. But creating a home away from home, away from the hustle and bustle of the Square Mile, can give you a peaceful bolthole whenever you need it without the hassle of finding a villa or gambling on tripadvisor hotel reviews. That’s where Luxury Lodges comes in – and why people like Alyn Wyn Jones, the Welsh rugby icon, have taken advantage of their extraordinary portfolio to give himself some R&R when its needed.

The British brand offers an exclusive array of properties for sale around the UK, amongst the finest quality you’ll find anywhere. From two-bed getaways to larger, Scandinavian-inspired retreats, each one makes for the perfect weekend home away from home.

A family run business with a passion for celebrating the very best of the British landscape, Luxury Lodges specialises in beautifully designed luxury self catering properties, located in some of the UK’s most beautiful locations. From the sweeping hills of Wales to the rugged coast of Cornwall, and even the peaceful calm of the Lake District, these are places worth escaping to.

Contemporary design means that once you’re there, you’ll want to stay. Large floor to ceiling windows and sun-filled terraces allow you to relax in luxurious settings just a couple of hours away from the office, and without the need to fight through airport security. Set in their own landscaped gardens, many of the homes offer views of the finest scenery the UK has to offer.

Speaking of which, Dylan Coastal Resort is an example of what Luxury Lodges does best. It’s a collection of stunning facilities and properties, which come in two or three bedroom spaces that are perfect for escaping with the family or hosting friends for the weekend. Located on the South West coast of Wales, each home boasts amenities including copper bathtubs, hot tubs on the terrace, fully fitted kitchens, inbuilt bars, opulent soft furnishings and of course dramatic sea views. They’re finished to the highest specifications and come with everything you need to enjoy a week (or longer) away from the office.

Residents also get access to Milk Wood House, a remarkable, £10 million relaxation facility. Home to one of the finest spas in South West Wales, kick back in the infinity pool, zone out in the herbal steam room, or pamper yourself with a manicure or facial. There’s also a state of the art Technogym, as approved by Alun Wyn Jones, who regularly works out there when staying in his own residence on-site. To top it all off, guests can enjoy a cocktail on the roof terrace overlooking the stunning Taf Estuary, or dine out on wood-fired pizzas and freshly caught seafood in the acclaimed restaurant.

Elsewhere, Luxury Lodges has just unveiled its brand new Bude Coastal Resort. Located in Bude, Cornwall, the luxurious residencies are among the most exclusive for sale in Cornwall right now. Having invested £7.5 million in the project, Luxury Lodges is offering the unique opportunity to own a piece of one of the UK’s most beautiful holiday destinations, famous for its white sandy beaches, waterspouts and quaint pastel beach huts.

For prospective homeowners, Luxury Lodges’ properties which boast the same attention to detail and standards of living as many five star hotels. The main draw though is the freedom that comes with ownership. For complete, hassle free flexibility, this is an option that’s hard to beat.

Visit your second home as much as you want throughout the year, or sublet through Luxury Lodges and earn up to £24,000 a year net income: the choice is yours.

Prices start from £250,000, with each property featuring striking modern exteriors with vaulted ceilings, outside kitchens, hot tubs and stunning sea views.

Find out more: https://residences.luxurylodges.com/city-am/