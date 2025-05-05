Luton Airport appoints former Labour cabinet minister as new chair

The Labour peer joins as Luton presses ahead with plans to expand its annual passenger capacity from 19m to 32m.

Luton Airport has appointed former Labour cabinet minister and peer Lord John Hutton as chair as it presses ahead with plans to significantly expand capacity.

Lord Hutton served in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s cabinets as Secretary of State for Defence, Business and in the Department for Work and Pensions, where he led initiatives on pension reform.

His appointment comes a month after the UK’s fifth biggest airport received approval for proposals that will see annual passenger numbers rise from 19m to 32m over the next 18 years.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander rubber-stamped the project in April despite opposition on environmental grounds from the Planning Inspectorate.

Luton Airport operates under a public-private partnership between Luton Rising, a development company run by the local council, and operators Aena and Infrabridge.

Its expansion plans involve construction of a new terminal and new taxiways, while increasing the capacity of its existing terminal.

Investment from Luton Airport’s two shareholders has seen annual passenger numbers rise from 10m to around 18m over the last 12 years – the fastest growth period in its history, according to the hub.

“Lord Hutton is a great addition to the Board, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience for the exciting period ahead,” chief executive Alberto Martin said.

“I look forward to working together, in collaboration with Luton Rising, to make the expansion plans a reality as soon as possible and to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for passengers, partners, and the community.”

Lord Hutton said: “I am proud to become chair of LLA – an asset of national importance and a prime example of the public-private partnership model working for the benefit of local communities and public and private shareholders.

“I look forward to working with the airport, Luton Rising, Luton Council, and our partners to chart the next phase of this partnership to realise the huge, shared ambition we have for Luton.”