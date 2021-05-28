Loyalty penalty on home and motor insurance to be scrapped

Renewal quotes for home and motor insurance customers will soon not be more expensive than they would be for new customers, in a bid to tackle loyalty penalties in the insurance sector.

Millions of home and motor insurance customers lose out if they renew repeatedly with their current providers, according to the city regulator.

Read more: Aviva reports highest quarterly insurance sales in a decade

In 2018, six million loyal policy holders would have saved £1.2bn had they paid the average price for their actual risk.

But soon insurers will be required to offer renewing customers a price that is no higher than they would pay as a new customer. As a result, it is also likely that firms will no longer offer unsustainably low-priced deals to some new customers.

The new rules will be in place by 1 January 2022.

Firms increasing prices on existing customers each year at renewal is called ‘priced walking’, and means customers have to shop around and switch every year to avoid paying higher prices.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ‘price walking’ distorts the way the market works for everyone, with many firms in turn offering below-cost prices to attract new customers.

Read more: Protestors gather outside Lloyd’s of London over coal mine insurance

Additionally, insurance providers will have to give consumers easier methods of cancelling automatic renewals on their policy, and supply more data to the FCA.

The financial watchdog estimated that these measures will save consumers £4.2bn over 10 years.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “Consumers can still benefit from shopping around or negotiating with their current provider – but won’t be charged more at renewal just for being an existing customer.

“We are making the insurance market work better for millions of people. We will be watching closely to see how the market develops in the future and to ensure firms continue to deliver fairer value to consumers.”

Read more: FCA charges Ian Hudson with fraudulent trading and defrauding creditors