Lord Nash steps down paving the way for new lead Whitehall director

The government lead non-executive director resigned from his post yesterday.

Lord Nash, who was appointed to the role by the Prime Minister in July 2020 for a three-year term, will be replaced in his Whitehall role by ex-director of Barclays Bank UK Michael Jary, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

Insiders said yesterday that Michael Jary, the lead non-executive director at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, would replace the Conservative peer as the lead director for the whole of government.

The role is one of the most powerful in Whitehall, convening network meetings of non-executives to consider the big issues that challenge all government departments and share best practice, while improving governance and building leadership through the boards.

The exact reasons for Lord Nash’s decision to step down were unclear.

An announcement about the changes is expected to be made tomorrow.