London’s New Year’s Day Parade to broadcast live TV event

Organisers of London’s New Year’s Day Parade are set to broadcast a live ‘welcome back’ event to viewers across the globe.

Bosses behind the iconic annual event are in talks with Westminster City council to deliver static performance at two famous locations in the capital on 1 January 2021.

While the event will be held in front of an invited audience only, it will be screened online to millions of people around the world.

Destination Events, which runs the parade, has also secured a deal with American Public Television to broadcast the full three-and-a-half hour extravaganza across the US.

London’s New Year’s Day Parade, which was launched in 1987, usually attracts more than 10,000 participants from across the UK, US and Europe.

This year’s parade was one of the last major events to take place in the capital before the coronavirus lockdown set in, but ongoing restrictions have forced organisers to rethink next year’s jamboree.

“Yes it’s going to look a little different – but I am delighted to say we are back to give London a lift,” said Destination Events chief executive Bob Bone.

“We felt it imperative that we didn’t let the turn of year tradition lapse even for a year, but instead wanted to tell the world that London is buzzing once more and, when circumstances permit, the most amazing place to visit.”