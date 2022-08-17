London’s FTSE 100 shakes off new 40-year high inflation as banks jump

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London markets broadly shook off concerns that inflation is firming in the UK as traders poured into banks in anticipation of more rate hikes.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index inched 0.03 per cent lower to 7,533.81 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dropped 0.21 per cent to 20,294.40 points.

Fresh figures published this morning by the Office for National Statistics revealed the rate of price rises in the UK surged to 10.1 per cent in July, much higher than both City economists’ and the Bank’s forecasts.

Higher food and energy prices pushed inflation up over the last month.

London and global markets this year have suffered heavy losses due to fears economies may tip into recession sparked by consumers slashing spending in response to soaring inflation.

Central banks have also been raising rates rapidly to tame prices, which tends to put downward pressure on stocks.

However, investors seemed to dismiss inflation concerns.

Banks jumped, driven by today’s figure likely forcing Bank governor Andrew Bailey and co to sign off another rate rise next month, which would be the seventh in a row.

Barclays and Lloyds traded near the summit of the FTSE 100.

Rate rises typically benefit lenders as they allow them to charge more for loans, widening their net interest margin, a crucial source of income for banks.

Online fashion retailer Asos led the FTSE 250 lower, shedding over eight per cent.

Oil prices were broadly flat after falling sharply recently.

The pound climbed 0.15 per cent against the dollar, likely caused by the prospect of more rate rises prompting investors to hoover up sterling-denominated assets.