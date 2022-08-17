Bank of England to launch another jumbo rate hike to tame over 10 per cent inflation

Prices climbed 10.1 per cent annually in July, the fastest acceleration since February 1982 and much higher than the Bank and analysts’ forecasts, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (Photo by Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Bank of England is set to launch another jumbo rate hike next month to tame inflation that is beginning to be driven by domestic factors, City economists warned today.

Prices climbed 10.1 per cent annually in July, the fastest acceleration since February 1982 and much higher than the Bank and analysts’ forecasts, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today.

Worryingly, core inflation, seen as a measure of underlying domestic price pressures, jumped to 6.2 per cent, also smashing forecasts.

That upside surprise suggests “that the global drivers of inflation are being replaced by domestic ones,” Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said.

Annual CPI UK inflation

Inflation has climbed to a new 40-year high of 10.1 per cent (Source: ONS)

The cost of buying services climbed to 5.7 per cent, a 30-year high, while restaurant and hotel prices lifted to nearly nine per cent.

The Bank has said raising interest rates is an ineffective tool to tackle international inflation, such as higher energy prices caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine and a surge in demand after the Covid-19 unlocking.

The monetary authority raised borrowing costs 50 basis points earlier this month for the first time in 25 years of independence, marking the sixth rise in a row and taking rates to 1.75 per cent.

However, today’s figures show price pressures are spreading to areas of the economy where governor Andrew Bailey and co can influence.

“This increases the chances that the Bank of England will opt for a 50 basis point interest rate hike on 15 September,” Gregory added.

Thomas Pugh, economist at RSM UK, agreed, highlighting “there is plenty of evidence now that inflation is becoming more broad-based”.

The monetary policy committee earlier this month warned Britain is headed for a 15-month long recession, caused by consumers cutting spending in response to historic high inflation eroding their finances.

The cost of living is expected to top 13 per cent in October when household energy bills soar around 70 per cent to over £3,500.

“Higher base rates, falling consumer confidence, and a weak external environment look certain to push the UK into a period of stagflation, as GDP growth flounders and potentially turns negative,” Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said.

UK interest rates

Interest rates have risen in response to soaring inflation (markers indicate a month in which an MPC meeting took place. Source: Bank of England)

Whoever wins out of Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak faces the daunting prospect of trying to tackle a recession on par with the sterling crisis driven slump of the 1990s.

Truss has argued cutting taxes will boost growth and committed to supply-side reform to curb future price rises.

Sunak has pledged to increase support for the poorest households to shield them from the energy bill spike.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth.”