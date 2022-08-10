London’s FTSE 100 muted ahead of US inflation figures

City traders held off from any sudden moves this morning ahead of what could be another scorching US inflation print.

London’s premier FTSE 100 index edged 0.03 per cent lower to 7,485.53 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, climbed 0.28 per cent to 19,967.28 points.

Investors are seemingly exercising caution before new US inflation figures are published stateside this afternoon.

Wall Street thinks the rate of price rises cooled to 8.7 per cent last month from a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent. Core inflation is anticipated to have jumped over the last month.

Any upside shock may send a jolt through markets caused by traders assessing whether a hotter print will prompt the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates rapidly.

Analysts at investment bank Citi said earlier this week Fed chair Jerome Powell and co may lift borrowing cost 100 basis points at the next meeting on 21 September if inflation tops forecasts.

GSK’s consumer pharmaceutical spin out firm and FTSE 100-listed Haleon led losses on the premier index, dropping nearly two per cent.

Retailers boosted the FTSE 250, with cult boot maker Dr Martens and electronics firm Currys advancing over 1.65 per cent.

Despite the Bank of England projecting the UK will tip into a prolonged recession in the final months of this year, some analysts are upbeat about London stocks due to the capital housing a big proportion of “old-economy” stocks that have fared well amid the market turmoil this year.

“The FTSE 100’s more international exposure and gearing toward value, commodity-related, and defensive sectors” led Mark Haefele, chief Investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, to publish a positive note on UK stocks this morning.