Londoners pay £2.26 more per pint than Scottish counterparts

London pints are the most expensive of any city in the UK, with pub-goers forking out an average £2.26 per pint more than those living in Perth, Scotland.

A pint in London now costs an average £5.33, an increase of three per cent from 2020, cementing the capital’s pints as the priciest in the UK and the 18th most expensive in the world, new research by shopping comparison site Finder.com has found.

Read more: Optimism over reopening of pubs and shops tempered by concerns over next month’s elections

Londoners now pay more than double the global average for a beer, which sits at £2.45. However, the situation could always be worse – those in Dubai fork out an eye-watering £9.93 on average for one beer.

At the other end of the scale, those boozing in Perth in Scotland will pay on average £3.07 per pint – some 42 per cent cheaper than in London.

Today lockdown restrictions in England have eased and pub gardens are open for the first time in months.

Read more: Johnson urges nation to ‘behave responsibly’ as lockdown eases

The average cost of a pint in the UK has decreased two per cent to £3.86 over the last year. Bucking the trend, the price of a beer in London has increased by three per cent from 2020’s £5.19.

Brighton proved to be the second more expensive UK city in which to order a pint, with locals and tourists spending on average £4.83 per beer.

Edinburgh came in as the third most expensive city, with a pint costing £4.73 on average, followed by Bristol and Cambridge, with a beer costing £4.46 and £4.40 respectively.

Leicester is the second cheapest city to buy a beer, at £3.12 per pint, followed by Stoke-on-Trent at £3.17.

The cheapest pint in the world can be found in Lusaka, Zambia, at a very affordable 56p.

Read more: Pubs without beer gardens to serve pints in car parks from April

Finder.com deputy editor Louise Bastock said: “It is likely that pubs and bars will have to increase their prices in order to make up for the losses they have incurred by being closed for multiple periods over the last year. This will probably cause the cost of a pint to shoot up in the coming months or year.”