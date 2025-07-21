London Waterloo: Disruption after major signalling failure

Workers travelling to and from Waterloo Railway Station, via the main entrance. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

A major signalling failure at London Waterloo has caused severe disruption, with trains unable to use 14 platforms at the station, according to a rail company.

South Western Railway (SWR) asked customers not to travel on its services on Monday morning in a statement posted on social media.

Passengers have been told that they will not be able to claim a taxi ride from SWR but will be allowed to use their Monday dated tickets on Tuesday.

The train company said: “Due to a major signalling failure at London Waterloo, please do not travel on our services this morning.

“The failure of the equipment that routes trains in and out of the station means we cannot use platforms 1 to 14 at London Waterloo at this time, significantly limiting capacity.

“Engineers are on site attempting to restore the use of the platforms, but with very few trains able to move in and out of London Waterloo and trains and crew already displaced, services across the network are severely disrupted.

“While we are hoping to restore some services later in the day, these are still likely to be subject to delays and alterations.

“Customers should please check back for updates. We are very sorry for the disruption to journeys this morning.”

SWR’s live train timetable shows a string of delays and cancellations.

Press Association.