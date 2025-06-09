London Tech Week: Barclays partners with Microsoft in major AI roll-out

Microsoft and Barclays announce major AI deal

Barclays is set to roll out Microsoft 365 Copilot to 100,000 employees worldwide, in one of the largest known deployments of generative AI tools in the banking sector to date.

The announcement was made at London Tech Week by Microsoft’s UK chief, Darren Hardman, who signalled a major step in embedding the technology into day-to-day operations in one of the UK’s biggest banks.

The roll-out follows a pivot involving 15,000 staff, and forms part of Barclays’ ongoing strategy aimed at simplifying internal workflows.

Its ‘Copilot’ software, built into Microsoft’s 365 suite, uses generative AI to support a range of workplace tasks, from HR queries to meeting preparation and policy checks.

Speaking at the event’s first day, Hardman said the partnership reflects a broader ambition to drive AI adoption across the UK industry.

“Barclays has always been an innovator, embracing new technology waves to serve its customers and colleagues better”, he said. “The adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot as the UI for their enterprise AI will help them deliver on their bold vision of putting AI in the hands of every employee”.

Barclays’ chief information officer Craig Bright also said the tool would help streamline routine tasks and improve access to information across teams.

“At Barclays”, he claimed, “we’ve been leveraging the power of AI, and now GenAI, to drive deeper insights, improve efficiency and create a more intuitive experience across the organisation”.

Microsoft builds an AI-powered UK

The announcement highlighted three new AI-driven features integrated into the roll-out – tools which Microsoft has pitched as a way to “build an AI-powered UK”.

But the scale of the deployment also raises questions about how AI will reshape work.

While Barclays presents the move as enhancing productivity and experience, there are broader industry concerns about oversight, transparency, and the risk of overreliance on automated systems.

Hardman acknowledged the responsibility tech firms face in deploying AI at scale.

“Building a fair AI economy means making sure everyone moves forward together”, he said. “These tools must be secure, inclusive and support human potential – not replace it”.

The Copilot deal escalates the existing technology partnership between Barclays and Microsoft, which has already seen the bank adapt its Teams and Viva Engage software as part of its integral communications infrastructure.

However, the high deployment of generative AI at such a scale may serve as a bellwether for the financial services industry.