London Stansted Airport submits major expansion plans

London Stansted Airport is part of the wider Manchester Airports Group (MAG).

London Stansted Airport is seeking permission to increase the number of passengers it handles every year to more than 50m.

The transport hub, which is owned by Manchester Airports Group, is hoping to up its annual passenger capacity to nearly 51m over the next two decades.

The airport said it is aiming to complete the project, which looks to expand use of its existing single runway without increasing flight numbers, by 2040.

Stansted has said the project will create 4,500 new jobs in the local area.

The airport enjoyed record passenger traffic over the last year – serving 30m passengers in 2024 to make it the third busiest airport in the UK.

Stansted formally submitted its planning application on Monday to Uttlesford District Council following months of consultation.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: “We’ve listened carefully to all the feedback from our neighbours, which has helped shape our plans to grow London Stansted in the most sustainable and responsible way possible.

“We have already kicked off our five-year £1.2bn investment programme to transform the airport, and if this application is approved, we will be able to unlock even more local opportunities and improvements over the next 20 years.

He added: “Making the best use of our existing runway will help create more jobs and training schemes, better facilities for passengers and provide more seats to an even greater choice of destinations.”

Stansted not the only London airport looking to expand

Nearly every London airport is pushing ahead with major expansion plans.

Luton and London City Airport have both had planning applications approved by ministers since Labour’s general election win last summer.

Heathrow’s long-delayed third runway received a huge boost earlier this year after receiving backing from Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Gatwick’s plans for a second runway are currently being revised after its application was partially approved by ministers, on condition it makes a few changes.

“We have an exciting and ambitious vision for London Stansted and how we best serve our region, so I’m asking for local people to lend their support so we can make this plan a reality,” Powell said.