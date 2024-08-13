London security on high alert ahead of Taylor Swift gigs

Interest rates in the UK could depend, at least in August, on Taylor Swift’s impact on inflation

Taylor Swift will return to the UK on Thursday for a string of five gigs at London’s Wembley stadium, putting the capital’s security services on high risk – particularly in light of the cancellation of her shows in Vienna after a foiled terrorist attack.

“We are seeing very tense times,” Yair Daren, director of London-based Security Risk Specialists, said, and added that Taylor Swift will have the “highest level” of security.

“I am concerned. I’m aware of the of the associated risk following the cancellation of Taylor Swift’s concert in Vienna [but] I also have confidence in the security services [to] foil a terror attack such that occurred in the Manchester Arena in 2017,” Daren said.

Security at Wembley will be sky-high during the shows, Daren added.

As well as gathering intelligence prior to the shows by MI5 and MI6, there will be boots on the ground – police and private – across Wembley Stadium on the day.

A final preventative layer of security will be in place around the perimeter of the gig, which will take the form of plainclothes police officers, uniformed police officers, security detection, dogs and explosives detection.

“We’re talking about security operatives who are doing active profiling for suspicious behaviour [and] challenging potential suspicious behaviour, as well as trying to verify the legitimacy of of an individual,” Daren said.

There will also be emergency evacuation to minimise risk if an incident occurs, he added.

“[The security] is massive… every detail is considered – every movement, every minute of the day,” director of operations Steve Halliwell at Aldermans Security Consultants said. “They have a debriefing at the end of each day to see what went well, what didn’t go well, what they can change… there’ll be a detail of security experts already analysing the potential threats and vulnerabilities [for each venue] weeks ahead.”

“A lot of [venues] are really hunkering down on their security and increasing their capability, particularly in light of what happened in just during [Manchester arena attack],” he added.

The terrorist attack on Manchester Arena in 2017, which killed 22, led directly to the implementation of a new law on security preparedness and safety in public accessible places.

Initially called The Protect Duty, it was renamed Martyn’s Law in tribute of Martyn Hett. The current Labour government plan to put the bill into law during their current term.

“I think [bigger stars are] a bigger attraction to sinister characters… either lone wolf types who want to cause a massive disruption, or people with a political agenda [who want] maximum coverage”, Halliwell said. “They are a draw.”

“But at the same time, the larger the organisation, the larger the venue and the larger the star, the more vigilance and security they put in place,” he added.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “London plays hosts to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience.

“The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London.

“As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”