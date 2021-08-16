London revealed as best European city for runners

London has been named the best city in Europe to run in after a study found its conditions to be the best for a metropolitan jog.

Sportswear brand Puma measured the cities’ suitability using a number of factors, including air pollution, temperature, congestion, the number of running clubs, quality of water and elevation.

The team evaluated 76 European cities, with London’s score beating off close competition from the likes of Dublin and Paris.

Despite scoring poorly for pollution, London ranked highly for its number of running clubs, temperature and congestion.

Madrid came out worst, followed by Bern, Turin, Graz and Munich.

The UK and Ireland performed well overall, with five of the top 10 cities being from either region.

France provided two of the top 10, in Paris and Nantes.

Other British cities to perform well were Cardiff, Glasgow and Leeds, finishing 14th, 16th and 23rd respectively.