London prepares for further lockdown restrictions as coronavirus cases escalate

Ministers are set to hold talks next week over plans to introduce sweeping lockdown measures in the capital, with coronavirus restrictions including a ban on household mixing, as new Covid-19 infections in London rise.

Further coronavirus restrictions are expected to be enforced city-wide to halt the spread of the virus by commuters across the capital, with ministers ready to enforce new measures as soon as next week.

Read more: London businesses show signs of recovery post-lockdown

The Covid-19 rules on social interaction are expected to be rolled out if current measures including the “rule of six” and a 10pm curfew on hospitality venues fail to quash the upward curve in infections.

Covid in the capital

It comes as London continues to see a rapid rise of infections in line with parts of the country already under local lockdowns.

Just six of London’s 32 boroughs currently have infection rates below the threshold of 20 cases per 100,000 used by the government to introduce quarantine measures on other countries.

Two London boroughs now have infection rates higher than the England average, according to the latest official data.

Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham — both in East London — have surpassed the national average of 56.2 cases per 100,000, with infection rates of 68.1 and 57.8 respectively.

Nationally, another 7,108 Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health this afternoon.

Jon Cruddas, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, slammed the government’s “complete incoherence” in communicating whether or not London faces further lockdown restrictions in light of a sharp spike in cases.

He told City A.M “one of the key struggles” local authorities like Barking and Dagenham face “is a lack of powers to effectively enforce safety measures such as face-masks”.

Cruddas said an increase in testing and the recently-introduced track and trace app have bolstered hopes that the current spike will settle, but added: “Ultimately the complete incoherence from government on what people can and can’t do is leading to public confusion and a worsening situation.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants tougher rules on socialisng in London after cases rose again in the city (Getty Images)

Tipping point

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday hinted that further lockdown restrictions cannot be ruled out as London heads towards a “tipping point”, after the capital was last week added to the UK’s coronavirus watchlist.

A spokesperson for Khan said the mayor had a “constructive telephone call” with the Prime Minister yesterday to discuss the sharp rise of infections across the city.

“They discussed the rapidly worsening situation in London, including increasing ICU admission rates, and the need to go further now to prevent a disastrous full lockdown in future including mandatory face coverings for hospitality workers and more widespread wearing of face coverings”, the mayor’s spokesperson said.

“It is clear that London has unique needs and challenges and additional measures need to be examined which are suitable for the capital,” they added. “Sadiq and the PM agreed to speak more regularly.”

Almost 200 people were admitted to hospital in London from Monday to Friday last week, up from 151 the previous week and more than triple the 65 new hospital admissions in the first week of September.

Last Friday alone saw 620 new cases confirmed in the capital, taking London’s weekly infection rate over 3,000 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Read more: Hospitality bosses to exclude London from future growth plans after pandemic

A further 22 fatalities were recorded in London last week within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, taking the total up from 6,191 on the previous Tuesday to 6,213 as of yesterday afternoon.

Professor Kevin Fenton, London director for Public Health England, yesterday said: “We are seeing a rising tide of Covid-19 infections in London. We must act now and pull together to do our bit and help reverse this trend.”

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter