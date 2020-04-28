Pedestrian traffic across the capital jumped last week despite restrictions on movement as UK coronavirus lockdown fatigue began to set in and more people got back to work.

In the seven days to 27 April the Central London Streets index was 10.70, down 90 per cent on this time last year but an increase of 34.7 per cent compared to the previous week.

Read more: Boris Johnson returns to work under pressure to ease UK coronavirus lockdown

The research by Hoxton Analytics showed that pedestrian traffic this weekend was at the highest level recorded during the lockdown period.

This suggests that people may be beginning to tire of lockdown rules as the country entered the sixth week of restrictions.

The jump in pedestrian numbers could also be attributed to more people going to work, as some construction sites have begun to reopen.

The current UK coronavirus lockdown measures are due to be reviewed on 7 May, after the latest three week period has ended.

Downing Street this morning dismissed reports that Boris Johnson, who returned to work yesterday morning after recovering from coronavirus, will set out a UK coronavirus lockdown exit strategy this week.

Yesterday the Prime Minister said that the UK was approaching the end of the “first phase” of the fight against coronavirus.

However, he warned that lifting UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions too soon could cause both a new wave of deaths and an “economic disaster”.

Read more: How and when will the UK coronavirus lockdown end?

“I can see the long term consequences of lockdown as clearly as anyone,” Johnson said. “And so yes, I entirely share your urgency. It’s the government’s urgency.

“And yet we must also recognise the risk of a second spike, the risk of losing control of that virus and letting the reproduction rate go back over one, because that would mean not only a new wave of death and disease, but also an economic disaster.”