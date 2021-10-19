London muscles out European rivals to regain listing crown

London has muscled out its European rivals to regain its crown as the premium listing location on the continent.

£3.9bn was raised from 11 listings in the City in the third quarter, blowing its European competitors out of the water. Its closest rival was Brussels, which raised £1.34bn from two listings in the same period.

In the second quarter, London ranked third on the table for listings, generating £2.58bn from 20 initial public offerings (IPO).

Germany topped the table, raising £3.68bn from 11 IPOs. But, the City has now surged ahead of its European pretenders to retain its position as the top dog in Europe.

The City hosted two of Europe’s largest listings last quarter in Goldman Sachs-owned Petershill Partners, attracting nearly £1bn in capital, and private equity giant Bridgepoint, generating £907m.

London was a hotbed for technology, financial and healthcare stocks to go public, according to PwC.

The capital was also a hub for fast growing startups to take their businesses public. The junior AIM market delivered its fifth consecutive quarter of growth in the number of companies offering shares for the first time, raising £1.1bn from 18 IPOs.

More established firms are now listing on the junior market, demonstrating it is becoming a hub for established businesses to access pools of capital. Financial services firm Peel Hunt listed on the AIM market last quarter, raising £112m.

Changes to the listing regime are expected to boost the London IPO pipeline, with the introduction of dual class share structures and a reduction in the minimum float level to 10 per cent from 25 per cent making the City an even more attractive place to list.

Richard Spilsbury, capital markets partner at PwC, said: “We continued to see a strong IPO market in Europe this quarter with a variety of corporates across financials, technology, healthcare, industrials and consumer related sectors.”

“Similarly, we have seen significant activity across various markets in Europe with London, Brussels and Paris being the most active.”