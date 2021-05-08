Sadiq Khan has opened up a four-point lead over Shaun Bailey in the mayor of London election count, putting him on course to retain City Hall for Labour.

Khan and Bailey have been neck-and-neck in counting over the past 24 hours, with the race closer than pundits predicted, with the incumbent on 40 per cent of the vote and the Tory challenger on 36 per cent.

Late last night, Khan had reportedly received 487,104 first preference votes to 462,837 for Bailey – a difference of 24,267.

Green Party candidate Sian Berry is third on 8 per cent, while Liberal Democrat candidate Luisa Porritt was fourth on 4 per cent.

The London mayor race is much closer than many pundits expected, with a Labour source saying there was “no question we are seeing significant impact from turnout and voters believing they could put a smaller party first preference without influencing the election result”.

Counting has resumed at 8am this morning and the winner is expected to be announced either this evening or tomorrow morning.

At 4pm today, a decision will be made to either announce the winner at 8.30pm tonight or tomorrow morning.

Fifty percent

If nobody gets 50 per cent of the vote in the first round of voting, the election will go to a two-person run-off with second preferences taken into account.

It is expected that many of Berry’s voters will have given their second preference to Khan.

Khan led Bailey in most polls over the past year by 20+ points, however one YouGov poll put Bailey on the eve of the election put the Tory just 12 points behind the mayor.

The early results have sent fears through Khan’s campaign that a low turnout could deliver a shock upset victory for the Tories.

A Conservative source told The Times that the party now believes Bailey is in with a shot of winning.

A senior London Tory party source told City A.M. that this was still unlikely, but that Bailey had “acquitted himself really well”.

“He’s tapped in to what people are talking about – he’s had his ear to the ground and he’s tapped into something in London,” they said.

“He’s been talking about knife crime, about violent crime where Sadiq Khan just keeps blaming the government for it.

“He’s a bright star of the party and he has a lot to give.”

One Labour source said that Khan had no chance of winning the landslide many expected and that “we are seeing the product of lower turnout and complacency from voters who believed it was safe to put a candidate from a smaller party as first preference”.

They added: “Voting patterns have shifted unpredictably across London – in some places our vote is up and in other places it’s down”

Another Labour source added: “While we are hopeful Londoners have chosen to re-elect Sadiq as their mayor, we remain concerned that turnout, combined with voters believing they can afford to put smaller parties first without consequence, means it is not impossible that the Tories sneak over the line.”

Labour were worried in the lead up to polling day about a low turnout providing a surprise upset of the incumbent, however it is believed the early turnout is even lower than the party expected.

Internal Labour polling numbers on Thursday showed in-person turnout was was just 11.6 per cent of the total 2016 turnout as of noon.

Constituency results

The count has finished in a number of constituencies, with Khan winning in the North East and Lambeth & Southwark by big margins.

Bailey has won in West Central, Havering & Redbridge, Ealing & Hillingdon, Bexley & Bromley and Brent & Harrow.

Counting is continuing in the Labour strongholds of City & East, Enfield & Haringey, Greenwich & Lewisham and Merton & Wandsworth.

Other closely fought constituencies still counting are Barnet & Camden, Croydon & Sutton and the South West.

London Assembly results

Londoners also voted on the London Assembly yesterday, which is a group of 25 elected officials charged with holding the mayor to account.

Fourteen of the members come from constituency elections, while another 11 come from an all of London list with members allocated to each party depending on how their percentage of vote.

Labour candidates have been elected to the assembly in the constituencies of Brent & Harrow, Ealing & Hillingdon, Lambeth & Southwark and North East.

Conservative candidates have been elected to the assembly in the constituencies of Bexley & Bromley, Havering & Redbridge and West Central.

Counting continues in the seven other constituencies.

In the London-wide vote, Labour lead with 38 per cent followed by the Tories on 31 per cent, the Green Party on 12 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 6 per cent.