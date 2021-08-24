London markets track global gains as heavyweights rise

London’s markets followed Wall Street higher this morning, led by a string of heavyweight stocks, as the slowdown in economic growth in recent weeks eased fears that stimulus measures could be withdrawn sooner than expected.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent at 7,125.98 after the open, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 rose 0.3 per cent to 23,819.44.

Travel stocks such as IAG and Rolls-Royce led London’s premier index higher, up 1.7 and 1.3 per cent respectively.

They were supported by commodities giants like BHP, up 1.5 per cent, and Glencore and Antafagasta, up 1.1 and 1.0 per cent so far today.

In the fallers’ column, Sainsbury’s slipped back 2.0 per cent this morning after hitting its highest stock price in several years yesterday amid growing takeover chatter.

On the midcap FTSE 250 M&S and Easyjet were the top risers, up 3.1 and 2.9 per cent in the first hour of trading.

Wood Plc dropped 2.0 per cent after the engineering and consultancy firm forecast lower annual revenue and reported a 14.1 per cent fall in first-half profit.

Around the world markets are in the green this morning after a strong session on Wall Street last night, triggered by increasing fears over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Concerns that the economic recovery from the pandemic could now be stalling over the surge in cases have reassured investors that steps to ease current central bank stimulus measures are unlikely.

“The market is hopeful that the Delta variant will prevent the Fed from doing anything too aggressively or too soon,” said Vasu Menon, senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management.

With Fed policymakers due to meet at the end of this week, traders will be watching closing for signs of what the central bank will do next, said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

“All eyes remain on the Jackson Hole meeting at the end of the week with the markets likely ferreting around for clues on what central bankers will do next on financial stimulus and interest rates and, crucially, when.”