London markets fly out of the blocks as travel stocks surge

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index and the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned to the health of the UK economy, both advanced 1.66 per cent during opening exchanges in the City (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London markets flew out of the blocks this morning driven higher by travel and leisure soaring on booking volumes climbing.

Airlines and hotel groups led the morning’s gains after the government scrapped testing for fully-vaccinated travellers entering England from 11 February.

Holiday bookings soared on the news as Brits rushed to pencil in getaways over the half-term and Easter school breaks.

British Airways owner IAG topped the FTSE 100, gaining 7.1 per cent, supported by Premier Inn owner Whitbread adding 4.38 per cent.

InterContinental Hotels Group was the second best performer on the premier index this morning, rising 4.84 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, airlines were among the biggest risers.

Tui, easyJet and Wizz Air all took off more than 3.5 per cent.

“Changes to UK testing rules have seen a spike in demand for half-term holidays next month, and airlines will be hoping this also leads to greater ticket sales across the year,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

Investors are also bracing the US Federal Reserve to signal its intentions on interest rates for the coming year at its meeting of policymakers today.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.05 per cent to buy $1.3506.