London keeps green finance top spot despite stiff US and European competition

The Square Mile shook off challenges from New York, Amsterdam and Paris to keep the top spot on Z/Yen Group’s latest green finance index (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London has retained its crown as the greenest finance centre in the world, exclusive research shared with City A.M. has revealed.

The Square Mile shook off challenges from New York, Amsterdam and Paris to keep the top spot on Z/Yen Group’s latest green finance index.

The capital’s radip adoption of green finance products such as green bonds helped it stay at the top of the table.

Experts said banks, insurers and brokers need to mature their environment, social governance (ESG) processes to help the finance industry spear head the drive toward net zero.

“As ESG approaches come under criticism, green finance needs to ensure it is focused on emissions reduction and the Sustainable Development Goals,” professor Michael Mainelli, executive chairman of Z/Yen Group, said.