London is about to get the biggest kebab house in the country

Kebhouze is opening up a three-storey kebab house – the country’s largest – on Oxford Street.

Oxford Street is set for a new, three-storey kebab house – with everything from arcade machines to a healthy menu,

Kebhouze, which has opened two dozen stores in Italy and Spain over the last two years, is set to bring its ‘premium’ range of kebabs to London’s main shopping drag.

London’s new kebab house will include everything from table football to street art in what general manager Oliver Zon called a ‘go big or go home’ strategy.

“Unlike the kebabs most Brits are accustomed to, we offer premium ingredients at a low cost, and prioritise variety, so whether you fancy a wrap, bowl or burger, Kebhouze is here to satisfy your cravings,” he added.

Kebhouze is also launching a video game featuring the firm’s mascot Keb in the new year. The three-storey kebab emporium will also be emblazoned with street art by London artist Philip Colbert AKA The Lobster.

Kebhouze’s opening is the last vote of confidence in Oxford Street, which over recent years has suffered from a host of major store closures.

Last month HMV re-opened its flagship store on Oxford Street.

Westminster Council has made clear it wants to clean up and reduce the phalanx of American candy stores and vape shops which have taken advantage of vacant leaseholds.

Oxford Street is set for a major revamp, with that same council launching a £10m scheme.

The council will make shops vacated by illicit candy stores available to small business owners rent free and lower their business rates by 70 per cent.

For now, the scheme, known as ‘Meanwhile On: Oxford Street’ will offer nine units to businesses who are looking to launch their first store, with the first small firms opened in the summer.

“The West End has recovered quickly from the pandemic but there are still too many vacant units and poor-quality occupants,” Councillor Geoff Barraclough, cabinet member for planning and economic development said at the time.