German Doner Kebab owner eyes New York listing as chain swells quickly

The owner of the German Doner Kebab chain has said it is eyeing floating on the New York stock exchange.

Scotland’s Hero Brands, which owns the rapidly expanding kebab chain as well as Island Poké and Choppaluna, is mulling a public listing across the pond.

Imran Sayeed, boss of the Glasgow-based business, told Times Enterprise Network, the firm sees North America as its “next growth engine.” He also said he wanted to take the business public.

“I’ve given my commitment to the board of directors and our group chairman that, in the next three to five years, I see this brand IPOing on Wall Street, on the New York Stock Exchange,” he said.

Earlier this year, the company said its German Doner Kebab brand would open 78 new restaurants this year across the UK, creating almost 3,000 new jobs.

The casual chain managed to open 39 restaurants last year despite Covid disruption.