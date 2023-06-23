London Heathrow workers call off 31 days of strike this summer as pay deal reached

Heathrow: Passengers queuing to go through security in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport

31 days of strike action at Heathrow have been averted following a last-ditch deal with Unite members, meaning Brits can once again go on their summer holidays without disruption.

A new pay deal was reached between Britain’s biggest airport, and the UK’s biggest union, with 2,000 security officers at terminals 3 and 5, scheduled to walk out over the summer.

Representatives of the West London Hub negotiated with the union, and an offer put forward was accepted by Unite members, receiving an increase in by by between 15.5 and 17.5 per cent.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Unite members have voted to accept a two-year above-inflation pay deal, ending the current dispute and allowing the strikes to be called off. We can now move forward together and focus on delivering an excellent summer for our passengers.”

This comes as inflation in the UK is at 8.7 per cent, well about the Bank of England’s two per cent target. This has led to the Bank raising interest rates for the 13th consecutive time this week, in a bid to get price rises under control.

The Bank, and the Government, have also warned about the inflationary impact of price rises – and wage rises – and urged retailers and workers to cut back.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a hard won victory which demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and take action together

“The pay deal at Heathrow is a further demonstration of how Unite’s complete focus on jobs, pay and conditions is having direct benefits for its members.”

Unite said the new deal includes a 10 per cent increase to all basic salary, shift pay and allowances from January and a further 1.5 per cent pay increase from October 2023.