Heathrow Airport braced for October half-term chaos as baggage workers to strike

Heathrow terminal experienced massive queues last year due to industrial action

Heathrow Airport will be brought to a standstill this autumn half-term, as 170 baggage staff walk-out in October in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite Union, who conduct high-end maintenance and servicing of baggage carousels, will strike over 13 separate days in October.

The strikes will be between 17:30 on the 6th and 6am on the 9th, and for ten consecutive days starting on the 20th.

This coincides with the Autumn half-term getaway, with the break starting for many schools between 23-27 October.

Equipment supplier Vanderlande Industries, who operate baggage carousel services at the airport, had been in a dispute with Unite, whose members have now rejected a below-inflation pay offer.

Unite previously said that if its members decided to launch the strike, it would “bring all terminals and airline baggage handling to a standstill.”

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Workers at Heathrow Airport employed by Vanderlande do a safety and security critical role that passengers depend on. The fact that their employer refuses to recognise this, as shown by their pitiful pay offer, speaks volumes.”

“Our members will have the full support of their union as they head to the picket line in their fight for a fair pay rise.”

Unite regional officer, Russ Ball, said that “Vanderlande is treating its workers appallingly and Unite’s complete focus on jobs, pay and conditions will mean that our members at Heathrow will receive the union’s unflinching support during their strike action.”

It comes after a summer marred by disruption, with security staff threatening 30 days of walk-outs and air traffic chaos caused by a failure at the National Air Traffic Service (Nats) causing thousands of airlines across the UK to cancel flights.

This week it was revealed transport secretary Mark Harper had not met with the Aslef and RMT unions all year, amid ongoing industrial action that has crippled the transport sector, particularly on the railways.

Vanderlande have been asked for comment.