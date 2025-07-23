London Foundation for Banking & Finance appoints new trustees

The London Foundation for Banking & Finance (LFBF) has appointed three new trustees, drawing from the top ranks of the finance, insurance, and private equity sectors.

Stephen Mann, Quentin Nason and Steve Darrington were named as the newest members of the foundation’s board of trustees.

Mann, a seasoned insurance executive and former CEO of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, is set to take over as chair later this year.

Nason, an experienced investment banker and founder of financial literacy charity City Pay It Forward, has been announced as the incoming vice chair.

Darrington, a private equity specialist and former Phoenix Equity Partners CFO, will chair the Foundation’s newly split audit & risk committee.

All three were chosen to bolster the board’s technical and governance capacity as the foundation aims to accelerate its impact in financial education and research.

London Foundation for Banking & Finance’s history

Founded in 1879, the LFBF is a Royal Charter membership body and registered charity.

It works to improve financial literacy across the UK and abroad, including through partnerships with schools and research institutions.

The new appointments also reflect a broader leadership transition underway at the charity.

Long-serving chair Steve Haberman and vice chair David Kennedy will both step down from their roles later this year.

The LFBF provides professional recognition and education in the banking and finance sector.

It also runs the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation (CSFI), a think tank focused on financial services innovation and reform.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome our new trustees,” said outgoing Chair Steve Haberman.

“Each is an outstanding professional and together they bring the right blend of fresh perspectives and strategic experience that we need to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Shelley Doorey-Williams, CEO of the LFBF, said: “As any CEO knows, having a skilled, supportive and engaged board is essential for the work of the executive team to thrive. I am thrilled that we have found three such capable new Trustees.”

Stephen Mann added: “The LFBF is both an historic membership body and a future-focused charity, and it is an honour to be asked to succeed Steve as chair.”