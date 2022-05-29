London firms dominate index for thriving post-pandemic growth

Seven of the top ten fastest-growing British firms are based in London, according to the Growth Index.

The inaugural ranking also revealed the sectors that flourished throughout the pandemic, with arts and media emerging as the fastest-growing sector, closely followed by fintech and health.

Of the UK’s 100 most dynamic, rapidly expanding firms, 47 are based in London, with a further 22 in the South East and East of England, between them representing 81 per cent of total sales.

Taking a two year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue using accounting periods up to the end of 2021, the list offers a definitive overview of how the pandemic impacted UK company growth.

An outlier, The Ralph Veterinary Referral Centre tops the list, which had a CAGR of 442 per cent following an impressive pivot during the pandemic.

Tech was the strongest sector in the list overall, comprising a third of the companies. This included significant representation from fintech and cybersecurity firms such as LSE-listed Darktrace.

Notably missing are companies from the hospitality, leisure and travel industries, some of the hardest-hit throughout the pandemic thanks to lockdown measures.