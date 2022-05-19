London ensnared by global market turmoil as recession jitters spread

The City was ensnared by a global market sell off this morning as investors ditch stocks over fears soaring inflation will tip major economies into recession.

London’s premier FTSE 100 index tumbled nearly two per cent to 7,291.94 points during opening exchanges this morning, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, plunged 1.89 per cent to 19,571.74 points.

The world’s major bourses have been in free fall over the last 24 hours as the outlook for the global economy sours.

Stagflation – when growth reverses and prices rise – is becoming a very real risk for many of the world’s economic engines.

Wall Street’s top indexes, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, each posted their worst day since June 2020, when the US was in the teeth of the Covid-19 crisis.

Major American retailers Target and Walmart have warned recently consumers are starting to cut back due to inflation dealing a heavy blow to their spending power.

“Discretionary spending is being hit badly due to inflation already and companies are hurting from not being able to pass it all on,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said.

Target’s share price fell as much as 25 per cent yesterday on the warning.

“This is the sort of shock you’d normally see with the likes of a big tech name, but staples are a much clearer bellwether for the real economy, “ Wilson added.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also suffered brutal losses, collapsing 4.73 per cent.

Stateside traders are worried soaring inflation is eating into companies’ margins, clouding future earning prospects.

The US Federal Reserve is also expected to front load rate hikes to get on top of the highest rise in living costs across the pond in 40 years, weighing on equities. It has already hiked rates 50 basis points for the first time since 2000.

The sell off spread to Asia in overnight trading. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.89 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed 2.54 per cent lower.

European shares were dragged down by the brisk reversal in investor sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.63 per cent and Germany’s Dax 30 dropped 1.67 per cent.