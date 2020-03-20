London coronavirus outbreak: Tube travel plunges 70 per cent

The number of Londoners taking the Tube has plummeted 70 per cent amid the coronavirus outbreak, Transport for London (TfL) confirmed today.

The number of London Underground commuters will fall even further as people are urged not to take public transport, TfL also warned.

Bus journeys have fallen 40 per cent too, London’s transport body said. The government has urged people to work from home to avoid spreading or catching coronavirus.

“The financial impact of the reduction in our services and other business interruption … is part of the collective national and global fight to control the spread of Covid-19 and to protect the NHS and other critical public services,” TfL said.

“TfL is in constructive discussions with Government about how that impact will be managed.”

