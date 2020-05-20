Our mental health matters. To amplify the importance of kindness, both to others and to ourselves, and demonstrate a commitment to ending the stigma around mental health, senior leaders from mental health organisations London wide have come together to lend their voice to a common message and offer support and solidarity.

In this video they speak about the importance of kindness, the theme of 2020’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and lend a voice to the campaign to end the stigma around mental health.

The video includes contributions from:

Sadiq Kahn, Mayor of London

Alderman William Russell, The Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of the City of London, representing The Lord Mayor’s Appeal

Mark Rowland, CEO of the Mental Health Foundation who host Mental Health Awareness Week each year

Rob Stephenson, founder of the InsideOut LeaderBoard and CEO of Form

Simon Blake OBE,CEO of mental health social enterprise Mental Health First Aid England

Jo Loughran, Director of Time to Change

Catherine Roche, CEO of Place2Be

Ruth Sutherland, Chief Executive and volunteer at Samaritans

Poppy Jaman, CEO of the City Mental Health Alliance

The video was commissioned by This is Me, the mental health initiative from The Lord Mayor’s Appeal. This is Me is a pioneering mental health initiative that aims to change attitudes towards mental health in the workplace and support organisations to create healthier and more inclusive workplace cultures, improving employee wellbeing. This is done by providing employers with the tools they need to: raise awareness through the Green Ribbon campaign; end the stigma through This is Me Storytelling; and build employees skills through Wellbeing in the Workplace tool.