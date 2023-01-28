London Classic Car Show 2023: everything you need to know

The London Classic Car Show revs into action next month, bringing together hundreds of retro road and racing cars at Olympia in Kensington.

Along with ‘the very best dealers, manufacturers, restorers and car clubs’ under one roof, the organisers promise a number of curated displays, along with celebrity interviews and live music on the main stage.

The show takes place from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th February 2023, with adult tickets priced at £27.50 in advance or £32.50 on the day. Here’s what else you need to know.

Auction action

The first London Classic Car Show was at Excel in 2014, and the event has since become a fixture of the motoring calendar. It relocated to the magnificent Victorian halls at Olympia in 2020, then temporarily to Syon Park in West London last year, in order to provide an outdoor, Covid-safe setting.

Now back at Olympia, one highlight of this year’s show is the live Historics auction on Saturday 25 February, with 100 collectable cars set to cross the block.

The eclectic mix of consignments so far includes an Aston Martin DB7 Vantage, Triumph TR3A, Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2, MGC GT and a drop-top Jaguar XJS-C.

Happy anniversaries

The London Classic Car Show also features a variety of special displays. The ’60 years of the Porsche 911′ gathering includes everything from a rare 1963 901 (built before Peugeot forced Porsche to change the car’s name) to a brand new 992. There’s also a ’70 years of Corvette’ display, showcasing all eight generations of America’s sports car.

Elsewhere, ‘Fortysomethings’ pulls together cars that have recently hit the big 4-0 and qualified for free road tax, including the BMW M635 CSi, Lotus Excel, Porsche 944 and Mk2 Volkswagen Golf GTI. Oh, and the Lancia 037 Stradale – but if you can afford one of those, a few hundred quid on road tax is probably a minor concern.

Lastly, we’re keen to check out ‘Endangered Species’, which features once-popular cars, such as the Austin Metro, that have almost vanished from our roads.

How to get there

Advance tickets for the London Classic Car Show can be purchased from the official website, priced at £27.50 for an adult or £22 for a child under 16. Children aged under five go free.

The easiest way to reach the show is via overground train or tube to Kensington (Olympia) station. The venue is also a short walk from West Kensington and Barons Court underground stations.

If you decide to drive, please note Kensington is within the London Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ). Parking at the venue costs £25 for up to six hours, or £40 for a full day.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research