International flights have resumed from London City Airport after a three month suspension due to the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

It comes as the government’s relaxation of quarantine rules takes effect, which will allow people to travel across Europe without quarantining on arrival.

Read more: Up to 75 countries to be exempt from quarantine rules as ‘air bridges’ thrown out

It has been met with massive demand from travellers, with bookings for flights operated by British Airways’ subsidiary BA CityFlyer reportedly exceeding expectations.

This morning, BA CityFlyer flights from City airport to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Malaga and Florence Peretola resumed. In mid-July domestic flights to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dublin.

Last month, 79 per cent of City flyers said they were likely to travel when they were told it was safe to do so, with 42 per cent planning to travel for leisure within the next three months.

Airlines have been hit hard by lockdown measures during the pandemic, with a raft of job cuts announced. British Airways announced it was holding consultations to cut 12,000 jobs while Easyjet and Ryanair have cut 4,500 and 3,000 jobs respectively.

As well as adapting to new social distancing guidelines, airlines and airports are having to implement new safety procedures.

City airport has installed contact-free temperature checking technology, crowd monitoring technology, as well as enhanced cleaning procedures. Passengers will also be asked to wear face coverings in the airport.

Read more: EU prepares ban on US travellers over high coronavirus case count

London City Airport’s chief commercial officer Richard Hill said: “Today marks the start of the summer getaway season, and it’s clear that customers value the safe, careful and speedy environment that we’ve created.”

“Looking ahead, I anticipate we’ll see more of our airline partners re-starting services in the coming weeks, encouraged by the demand we’re experiencing in the London market.”