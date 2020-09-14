London City Airport has announced it will cut up to 239 roles due to low passenger numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport said today that it has launched a consultation with staff over voluntary redundancies as it seeks to reduce costs.

London City Airport suspended commercial flights in March due to the sharp drop in international travel.

Flights resumed in June but passenger levels have remained “well below” 2019 levels, with the trend expected to continue into winter.

Chief executive Robert Sinclair said: “It is with huge regret that we are announcing this restructuring programme today and our thoughts are with all of our highly valued staff and their families.



“The aviation sector is in the throes of the biggest downturn it has ever experienced as a result of the pandemic. We have held off looking at job losses for as long as possible, but sadly we are not immune from the devastating impact of this virus.



“Our focus in the coming weeks is to help all staff through this exceptionally difficult period. We are committed to playing our part in rebuilding a stronger local and national economy once the worst of the downturn passes and believe that the difficult decisions we are taking now will enable the airport to bounce back in a better shape when growth returns.”

