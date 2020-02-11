The next mayor of London should prioritise digital infrastructure and immigration reform to boost economic growth post-Brexit, according to the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The advocacy group’s manifesto for the London mayoral election was released today, detailing a a wish list of policies for the victor of May’s poll to implement.

Among the changes is that a deputy mayor for technology is created to enable a “swifter roll out of the 5G network across the capital” and increase smart technology usage.

The group also calls for the election winner to lobby central government for greater powers over immigration to create a “targeted migration area for the capital” to “coordinate London’s significant skills and labour requirements”.

The chamber also said it wanted to see a review of whether to build housing on green belt land and vital Tube upgrades on the Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines from the next mayor.

LCCI chief executive Richard Burge said: “The capital’s rising population is placing existing housing and transport infrastructure under pressure.

“At the same time there is a pressing need to secure the new tech and digital infrastructure that our changing city and its businesses need.

“And of course, above all these matters we must adjust to the impacts of climate change.

“Transitioning London to become a truly net zero carbon capital will require a cooperative endeavour utilising business innovation and investment.”

The largest challengers to mayor of London Sadiq Khan in May’s election are expected to be Tory candidate Shaun Bailey and independent candidate Rory Stewart.

November polling from YouGov/Queen Mary University showed Khan on 45 per cent, Bailey on 23 per cent and Stewart on 13 per cent.

The election is expected to be fought largely on crime, housing, the environment and the respective leaders’ visions of London post-Brexit.