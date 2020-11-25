London black cab advert banned for exaggerating Covid-19 safety claims

An advert for London black cabs has been banned after the watchdog found it exaggerated the extent to which the taxis can prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A radio ad for black cabs, which aired in July, featured a woman’s voice listing the apparent safety benefits of hailing one of the capital’s classic cars.

It cited the permanent screen, a distance of more than two metres between passenger and driver, and the benefit of contactless payments.

“I’m concerned about my wellbeing so I always hail a black London cab,” the woman said.

A complainant questioned whether the ad had exaggerated the safety of the taxis and was therefore misleading.

In response, the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association argued that the claims were accurate, adding that it was possible to seal any gaps in the partition.

It also said the interior of taxis was made from hard and easy-to-clean plastics that were cleaned between rides, while separate air systems operated in the front and back of taxis.

But after analysing the dimensions of London black cabs, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found it was not always possible to sit “over” two metres away from the driver, as the ad claimed.

It also concluded that while partitions may reduce the possibility of infection, the risk would not be eliminated entirely.

The watchdog acknowledged that the advert was intended to highlight the features that were distinct to London black cabs and could be particularly attractive in the context of Covid-19.

But the ASA ruled the ad exaggerated these claims and was therefore misleading, adding that it must not appear again in its current form.