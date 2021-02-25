Lockdown restrictions to knock £1.5bn off sales at Primark owner

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) this morning warned lockdown store closures would take £1.1bn off first half sales, increasing to £1.5bn for the full year even when shops re-open

Primark sales in the first half to 27 February are expected to be about £2.2 billion pounds, down from £3.7bn in the same period last year, and the adjusted operating profit to be marginally above break-even.

Due to lockdown restrictions placed on Primark it forecast sales, adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for ABF as a whole to be lower than last year.

Just 77 Primark stores are open currently, it said in a trading update

However, ABF expects revenue and profit in its grocery, sugar, agriculture and ingredients businesses, which owns everything from Kingsmill bread and Ryvita to Blue Dragon meal sauces and Twinings tea to beat expectations and the first half of last year.

The conglomorate said Silver Spoon, Jordans, Dorset Cereals, Ryvita, Patak’s and Blue Dragon all delivered growth as locked-down Brits ate and cooked at home more.