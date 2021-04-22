Lockdown pushes Domino's UK sales higher

Domino’s Pizza reported “exceptional” sales in the first quarter as lockdowns pushed pizza delivery orders higher.

Sales in the UK and Ireland jumped 18.7 per cent to £371.3m in the three months to March. Like-for-like system sakes were up 18.5 per cent maintaining the company’s momentum.

In March Domino’s announced plans to open 200 new stores in a bid to increase sales to £1.9bn.

“We are pleased with the strong performance of the business in the first quarter of the year,” chief executive Dominic Paul said.

“The investments we are making to deliver our multi-year strategic plan give us confidence in our ability to capitalise on the opportunities which lie ahead as the nation begins to emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.”

Last month Domino’s, which is a franchise of US based Domino’s Pizza, announced the sale of its Swedish and Icelandic businesses. Today it announced it expects the disposal to complete in May.

““With management focused on our core UK & Ireland business, we are working to fulfil our vision of being the UK & Ireland’s favourite food delivery and collection business. I look forward to sharing an update on our progress at our half year results,” Paul said.

