Lloyds staff complain their offices are not clean enough amid covid-19 crisis

Lloyds Banking Group staff have reportedly complained their bank branches are not clean enough as the banking industry struggles with a rush of businesses looking for funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telegraph cited a survey by trade union BTU which found 56 per cent of Lloyds staff not working from home thought their office or branch was not being cleaned properly.

The survey also found 45 per cent of respondents said their colleagues had taken time off due to covid-19 symptoms, with 79 per cent of this group saying their office had not been deep cleaned afterwards.

The survey found that overall Lloyds staff were positive about the bank’s management during the crisis.

It found that the majority of staff were working from home, with most thinking it was working well with senior managers being supportive.

However, the rush of small businesses trying to access funding was creating a pressurised environment for some, the survey said.

A worker in the small business unit told the union that days lasting from 5am to 11pm are becoming normal and another said: “In my area stress levels are so high, staff are fast becoming ill.”

A third staff member cited in the report said: “Something has to give and my fear is that it’s going to be the physical and mental health of the staff on the front line.”

A Lloyds spokesperson said: “The health and wellbeing of colleagues and customers is our priority, and we continue to follow UK government advice to ensure everyone remains safe.

“Our colleagues play a critical role in supporting our customers, and we are grateful to them for their hard work and dedication at this challenging time for the country. We have already advised all our colleagues who can work from home to do so, and we are actively looking at how we can enable more colleagues to work from home.

“We’re adhering to social distancing in all our offices and branches and reminding colleagues of the precautions they need to take, such as more frequent hand washing. All of our buildings are subject to enhanced cleaning.”

