Lloyd’s of London chairman to helm TheCityUK’s leadership council

Lloyd’s of London’s City HQ

TheCityUK has appointed the chairman of Lloyd’s of London to the helm of its leadership council.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, an insurance broker and also vice chairman of Banco Santander, will head the forum that hauls in financial and professional services figureheads to develop the organisation’s strategy in the City.

Succeeding Sir Adrian Montague, who will step down at the end of March this year, the incoming chair will work closely with the board’s chair Mark Tucker of HSBC – before Tucker hands over the reins to Dame Anne Richards in June.

“It has been an extraordinary period,” said Montague, adding “I’ve been very proud of how our industry quickly stepped in to help customers throughout the pandemic, doing exactly what we are here to do: support people in their daily lives.”

“Bruce’s extensive experience across our industry makes him an ideal successor to this role. I am sure he will do a tremendous job in helping to steer the industry through the recovery as we emerge from the pandemic and I wish him all the best.”

Carnegie-Brown, who launched his career at JP Morgan, has held the position at Lloyd’s since 2017.

The incoming chair added: “It is a privilege to be taking the reins of TheCityUK leadership council, championing the UK’s most important and successful global industry. There are enormous opportunities for this industry in the years ahead, especially in FinTech and green finance.

“By continuing to invest in our expertise in these high-growth areas, we will demonstrate the agility and ingenuity of the British financial and related professional services ecosystem to address some of the greatest challenges facing people and business around the world.”