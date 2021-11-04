Known for its rich history in creating world-class audio experiences, Monitor Audio has revamped its bestselling Silver Series range to combine class-leading performance and bold, powerful sound with a refined and understated look.

Delivering exceptional sound and volume, this is the perfect gift for those who love their music. The seventh generation of the Silver Series embodies decades of audio expertise and has undergone a complete upgrade in performance, design and build quality. The massive performance benefits allow listeners to indulge in clear, complex sound rarely heard in the home. Whether watching a new film or listening to that old LP for the thousandth time, these speakers ensure the listener hears it with beautiful clarity and depth — no matter the volume.

