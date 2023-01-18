Liontrust: Asset manager’s clients pull cash from funds after ‘year of negative investor sentiment’

Liontrust’s results are more evidence of fallout after a turbulent year for London’s asset managers.

Asset manager Liontrust said its investors continued to pull cash from their funds in the final three months of last year as a “year of negative investor sentiment continued”.

The London-listed investor reported net outflows of £0.6bn, bringing total outflows for the nine months ending December to £2.8bn.

Assets under management at the firm ticked upwards by three per cent to £32.6bn despite investors’ nervousness.

Many have haemorrhaged flows as investors sought to shield their cash from historic volatility fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Liontrust was also among a group of asset managers to report sharp falls in assets in the autumn as equity markets were further roiled by the fallout of Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

The value of its assets under management dropped 11 per cent over the year ending 30 September 2022.

John Ions, chief executive of Liontrust, said investors’ outlook had continued to be weighed down in the final quarter by the “the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns”.

He said: “Liontrust was not immune to the continued volatility in stock markets, leading to net outflows of £632m in the last three months of the year.”

Assets under management as of 16 January were at £33.8bn.

Liontrust has planned month-long roadshow around the UK next month in a bid to tempt in court financial advisers and tempt in cash from new channels, Ions announced this morning.

“We have been opening up new distribution channels internationally, including through our Cashflow Solution and Global Fundamental teams, that will help us to continue to diversify our client base. And our growing digital presence is enabling us to expand our engagement with investors,” added Ions.

Volatility over the past 12 months has dented the value of Liontrust, with shares trading down over 30 per cent on the year from January.