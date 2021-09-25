Linklaters to offer junior solicitors more than £107,000 a year salaries

Linklaters has begun offering its freshly-trained solicitors’ salaries of more than £107,000 a year – the highest junior talent in the UK.

The Magic circle law firm has topped up the already hefty pay packets for its new staff – some of whom are in their mid-20s – by £7,500 since last year.

The bolstered wages will come into effect from November, and will also include a performance related bonus, the Law Gazette first reported.

The law firm trimmed pay for newly qualified solicitors (NQs) to £90,000 last year in response to the pandemic, but began increasing it again this year, hitting £100,000 again in July.

Meanwhile first year trainees will be paid £50,000, with an extra £5,000 in the second year.

Though it is the highest paying practice in the UK, it still lags behind US firms across the pond, as firm’s battle for top talent.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in July pushed their starting salary for London associates to more than £146,000, with packets stretching to £166,000 depending of post-qualification experience.