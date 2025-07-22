Linklaters: Profit passes £1bn as partners set for record pay day

Linklaters is one of the so-called magic circle law firms.

Profit at Linklaters has surged past the £1bn for the first time as the law firm’s partners are set to share a record pay day.

The London-headquartered firm, which dates back to 1838, has posted a pre-tax profit of £1.08bn for its year to 30 April, 2025, a rise of 14 per cent compared to the prior 12 months.

Off the back of its record profit, Linklaters’s partners are set to take home a bumper pay day worth £2.2m – up 15 per cent.

The firm’s revenue also increased by 11 per cent in the year to £2.32bn.

Linklaters also confirmed that its profit in the UK rose by eight per cent in the year and three per cent in Europe.

In Asia, the firm’s profit increased by 13 per cent and surged by 57 per cent in the US.

Linklaters added that during the year it made 27 lateral partner hires and 34 new partner elections globally.

Linklaters hails ‘clear vision’

In a statement, managing partner Paul Lewis said: “We have a clear vision and strategy to put us in the strongest position to win the most complex, cross-border mandates for the world’s leading corporates, banks, funds and financial sponsors.

“Our FY25 results and our performance in industry league tables, rankings and awards reflect the progress we have made and the strength of our global platform.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our teams across our global network for their hard work and for always delivering exceptional results for our clients.”

Linklaters’ corporate practice advised on $211bn worth of deals in 2024.

That included advising Dow on its $6bn partnership with Macquarie Asset Management to launch Diamond Infrastructure Solutions and Volkswagen on its US$5.8bn investment and joint venture transaction with Rivian.

The firm also advised Carrier on its $3bn sale of its Commercial and Residential Fire Business, DigitalBridge on its acquisition of Yondr Group, BASF on its $1.15bn sale of its Brazilian decorative paints business, and Unilever on its carveout and demerger of its global ice cream business.